HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 460 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 376.05 ($4.91) on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £76.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

