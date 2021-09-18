Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 4.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 240,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,008,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

