Hyperion Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $407,748.78 and $109,550.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00134441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

