i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

