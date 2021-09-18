Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Up 170.4% in August

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on ICVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $33.06 on Friday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). On average, equities analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

