IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

