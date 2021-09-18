Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Sells $447,250.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00.

Identiv stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 million, a PE ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

