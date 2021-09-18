IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 695,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,287. The firm has a market cap of $998.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

