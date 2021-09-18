Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

Several other research firms have also commented on IMPL. Cowen raised their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

