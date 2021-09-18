Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,086 shares of company stock valued at $17,654,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $841,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.43. 2,103,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,938. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

