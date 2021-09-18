Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBA stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

