Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells $83,880.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $232.74 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
