Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells $83,880.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $232.74 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

