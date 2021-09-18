Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.40

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 1931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

