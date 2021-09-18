Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

