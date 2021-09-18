Insider Buying: Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) Insider Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) insider Simon Cleaver bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

LON:CALL opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. Cloudcall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudcall Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

