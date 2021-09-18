Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ET opened at $9.10 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 968,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,401,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,918 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $3,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.