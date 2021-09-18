Insider Buying: Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) insider Adam Sierakowski acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,200.00 ($20,142.86).

Kinetiko Energy Company Profile

Kinetiko Energy Limited explores for gas and coal bed methane. Its flagship project is the Amersfoort project that covers an area of approximately 7,000 square kilometres in Southern Africa. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

