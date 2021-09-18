Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $346,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OPKO Health by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

