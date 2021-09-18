Insider Buying: Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of POLY opened at $28.72 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

