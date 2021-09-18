Insider Buying: Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Purchases 18,501 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

