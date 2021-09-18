Insider Buying: Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Purchases 18,501 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
