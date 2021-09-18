Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells 172,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,749 shares in the company, valued at C$1,232,999.52.

Shares of CVE:CVX opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. CEMATRIX Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.