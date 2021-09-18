Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells 172,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,749 shares in the company, valued at C$1,232,999.52.
Shares of CVE:CVX opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. CEMATRIX Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.
About CEMATRIX
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.