Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $7,507,000.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

