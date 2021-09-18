Insider Selling: Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at C$14,616,680.75.

CVE:GBR opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.82. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of C$754.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

