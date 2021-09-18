Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $998,700.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander A. Hockman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

