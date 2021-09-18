Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $247,067.76 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

