Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total value of $4,718,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.