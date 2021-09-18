Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

