Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.69 and a beta of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
