Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,517,319 shares in the company, valued at $167,829,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

