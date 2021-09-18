Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intel by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 264,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 111,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 285,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 100,979 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 211,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 574,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 713,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

