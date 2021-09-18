Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

