Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.
Shares of BSJS stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.