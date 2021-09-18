Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

