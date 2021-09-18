Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock remained flat at $$24.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
