Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
