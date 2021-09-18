Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.