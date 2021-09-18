Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Short Interest Up 100.5% in August

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 8,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,310. Investindustrial Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

