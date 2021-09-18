Investors Buy Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 20,209 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 740% compared to the typical volume of 2,405 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.13 on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

