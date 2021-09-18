ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $17,658,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $10,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $9,866,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,959. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

