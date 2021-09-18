Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is Frazier Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 5.1% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 3,655,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,935. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

