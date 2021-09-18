IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQV opened at $256.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

