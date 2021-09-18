iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $424.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.41 million to $428.57 million. iRobot posted sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $82.91 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

