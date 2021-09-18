IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 180.6% in August

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

