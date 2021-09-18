iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 154,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 352,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

