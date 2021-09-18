iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 61.9% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD remained flat at $$25.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,347. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

