iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 61.9% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTD remained flat at $$25.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,347. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.