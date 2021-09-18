iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

