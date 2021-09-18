Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.50

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $410,334.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.