ITM Power’s (ITMPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.25.

ITM Power stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

