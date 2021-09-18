James G. Rizzo Purchases 1,750 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCBP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

