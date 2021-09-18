Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

