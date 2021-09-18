Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $70.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
