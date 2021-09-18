Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

