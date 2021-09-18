JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 1,099,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.