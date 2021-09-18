Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $$36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.